The youngsters taking part were all volunteers from Sunderland College.

Dax Dicker, 17, said: “There is a danger that wildlife can be killed from plastic left on the beach and so we just wanted to come down and help.”

Classmate Anthony Furness, 17, added: “We have found a lot of plastic, which is not only damaging for the wildlife but also doesn’t look good when people come to visit the beach.

“This is one of the most popular beaches in the North East and if you come down and it’s full of litter then it’s not going to be a pleasant experience.”

It’s the third time the college has taken part in what is now an annual beach clean.

Curriculum manager at the College, Lisa Rochina said: “The students here today were all really keen to get involved to do their bit to help protect the environment.

“It’s really important for the college and students to connect to the community and for them to develop a sense of responsibility to protect their local environment and to learn about the damage that plastic waste can cause marine life.”

The college students were joined at Roker by University of Sunderland students who were also doing their own beach clean.

Damola Akanni, 29, said: “One of our social responsibilities is to support the environment and to help the community as much as we can. One of the ways we can help the community is to come down to the beach, remove the rubbish and keep the environment clean.”

Oluniyi Ojo, 31, added: “It’s important to keep the beach clean for the wildlife, but also for the children who come down to the beach.”

