Talented kickboxer Annabel Cooper, 11, said she is “so proud” of herself after winning a gold medal at the World Traditional Kickboxing Association British Open.

Durham High School pupil Annabel Cooper took part in the competition in Chesterfield, and brought home a gold medal in ‘Creative Forms’, and a bronze in ‘Traditional Forms’, after competing against teams from across the UK and Europe.

For the ‘Creative Forms’ discipline, Annabel performed a two-minute solo routine with her nunchucks, showcasing her control over the weapon, martial arts techniques and theatrical elements. To earn her Bronze in ‘Traditional Forms’, Annabel impressed the judges with her bowing techniques.

Annabel Cooper, 11, took gold medal at the World Traditional Kickboxing Association British Open. | Durham High School

Annabel, who trains three times per week at The Martial Arts Centre in Horden, said: “I’m so proud of myself and impressed as this was the biggest competition I’ve taken part in so far.

“I’m happy that I got first place for my nunchucks because I felt that it was the best form I’ve done.

“I dedicate a lot of my time to Martial Arts and love that it combines many sports into one, including gymnastics and dance, and is a very creative sport.

“At my club there’s a lot of males and I like having the chance to kickbox and show girls that they can do combat sports too. Every time I tell new people about my sport, they’re surprised, because not many girls do it.”

Proud mum, Lucy, said: “Annabel has worked very hard over the years and I’m extremely proud of the effort and commitment she puts in. I’m especially proud of her growth in confidence. Walking out onto a mat at a big competition must be incredibly nerve wracking but Annabel was absolutely amazing and we loved watching her shine and show her talents.”

Headmistress of Durham High School, Michelle Hill, added: “A huge congratulations to Annabel for achieving gold in the WTKA British Open. Winning gold on such a prestigious stage is a remarkable accomplishment, and we can’t wait to see what she achieves next.”