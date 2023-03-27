News you can trust since 1873
Reporter Neil Fatkin went to Stepping Stones Day Nursery in Washington to experience a day in the life of a nursery practitioner.
11 fantastic photographs as Sunderland Echo reporter Neil Fatkin experiences a day in the life of a nursery practitioner

Nothing is more precious to parents than their children which is why it’s so important to have complete trust and confidence in the nursery practitioners who take on the role of loco parentis to enable mams and dads across the city to continue to work.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:40 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 06:41 BST

Despite the massive responsibility, wages in the pre-school sector are not comparable with other sectors of education and so people who enter the profession do so as a vocation with the pay back coming from knowing they are making a real difference in those formative early years of the children they care for.

As part of our new ‘day in the life of’ feature, I joined the dedicated nursery practitioners at Stepping Stones Day Nursery in Washington.

I spent 17 years in the teaching profession in a whole host of roles, but dealing with toilet training, dirty nappies and toddler tantrums was never in my remit when teaching Geography to GCSE and A Level students.

I was certainly out of my comfort zone but had a thoroughly enjoyable day of baking, messy play and story time.

Check out the following 11 fantastic photographs as I became a nursery practitioner for the day.

Reporter Neil Fatkin gets shaken and stirred as part of the washing machine game.

1. Outdoor fun

Reporter Neil Fatkin gets shaken and stirred as part of the washing machine game. Photo: Stu Norton

Children take part in the parachute game to help develop their coordination.

2. All smiles

Children take part in the parachute game to help develop their coordination. Photo: Stu Norton

Children enjoy hiding under the parachute cover.

3. Undercover

Children enjoy hiding under the parachute cover. Photo: Stu Norton

Reporter Neil Fatkin goes back to his childhood to enjoy a ride on a space hopper.

4. Hop back in time

Reporter Neil Fatkin goes back to his childhood to enjoy a ride on a space hopper. Photo: Stu Norton

