Children across the city have been enjoying a range of Coronation events.

10 more fabulous photos of Sunderland schoolchildren enjoying Coronation picnics and tea parties

For anyone under the age of 70, this Saturday’s (May 6) Coronation will be their first experience of this historic occasion and the city’s schools have been hosting a number of events to ensure its significance is not lost on their children.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th May 2023, 20:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 20:49 BST

After a wet start, the sun did eventually shine on the picnics, tea parties and tree plants which were just some of the activities children and their families enjoyed while celebrating this momentous moment in history.

We’ve captured a flavour of the celebrations in 10 more fabulous photographs.

Burnside Academy pupil Olivia Laing, 8, is dressed to show her support for the new king.

1. Flying the flag

Burnside Academy pupil Olivia Laing, 8, is dressed to show her support for the new king. Photo: Stu Norton

Burnside Academy sisters Emily Raine, 11 and Anna Raine, 9, arrived in Union Jack dresses made by their mother.

2. Sister act

Burnside Academy sisters Emily Raine, 11 and Anna Raine, 9, arrived in Union Jack dresses made by their mother. Photo: Stu Norton

Fatfield Academy Inspires pupils planted a Coronation apple tree to mark the start of the reign of King Charles III.

3. Coronation tree

Fatfield Academy Inspires pupils planted a Coronation apple tree to mark the start of the reign of King Charles III. Photo: Neil Fatkin

Jude Hill, 6, and cousin Charlotte Cruicshanks, 4, wave Union Jack flags to show their support for King Charles III.

4. Show of support

Jude Hill, 6, and cousin Charlotte Cruicshanks, 4, wave Union Jack flags to show their support for King Charles III. Photo: Neil Fatkin

