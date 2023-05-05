10 more fabulous photos of Sunderland schoolchildren enjoying Coronation picnics and tea parties
For anyone under the age of 70, this Saturday’s (May 6) Coronation will be their first experience of this historic occasion and the city’s schools have been hosting a number of events to ensure its significance is not lost on their children.
By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th May 2023, 20:48 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 20:49 BST
After a wet start, the sun did eventually shine on the picnics, tea parties and tree plants which were just some of the activities children and their families enjoyed while celebrating this momentous moment in history.
We’ve captured a flavour of the celebrations in 10 more fabulous photographs.
