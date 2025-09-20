Thousands of new University of Sunderland students have been arriving in the city. placeholder image
10 fantastic photos capturing Freshers Week in Sunderland

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Thousands of new students have been arriving in Sunderland this week to make the most of Freshers Week.

Your first week at university in a new city is always an exciting time to meet new people, enjoy nights out and to sign up for clubs, sports teams and societies which you are passionate about.

Check out these fantastic photos capturing Freshers Week in Sunderland.

Thousands of students attended the annual Freshers Fair to find out more about the city and university.

1. What's on offer

Thousands of students attended the annual Freshers Fair to find out more about the city and university. | David Wood

Freshers Week also provides an opportunity to meet new people and to make new friends.

2. Making friends

Freshers Week also provides an opportunity to meet new people and to make new friends. | David Wood

There was excitement in Sunderland as thousands of new students have been arriving in the city this week.

3. Exciting times

There was excitement in Sunderland as thousands of new students have been arriving in the city this week. | UOS Photo: UOS

University can often be a time to try new sports.

4. New sports

University can often be a time to try new sports. | UOS Photo: UOS

