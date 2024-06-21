Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Traitor’s star Diane Carson sat down with NationalWorld to reveal her most nerve-wracking moment from The Traitors, what we can expect from Celebrity MasterChef UK.

Carson joined our Trends Writer, Sarah McCann for a chat, just after it was announced she would be starring in the latest season of Celebrity MasterChef 2024.

The Traitor’s star, who has been described as the “mother of the nation” and whose dramatic death was watched by nearly 4 million viewers, came clean about her upcoming project, her most nerve-wracking moment from The Traitors and if she would return to the series.

Speaking about what she will be whipping up in the kitchen, Carson shared with us some of her speciality dishes, she revealed: “I make a good lasagne, I think, and a cheese soufflé, I know they don’t sound very dramatic but those are meals that I particularly like. Oh and also I make a very good pavlova, but that’s my mum’s recipe.”

Regarding the infamous claim her son Ross made in January that her Sunday roasts were “bad”, Carson said: “I’m going to suggest after Ross told the whole world that my Sunday roasts were horrendous, that you watch Celebrity MasterChef to see if he’s correct.“

Carson became a household name following her performance on The Traitors, alongside her son Ross. The show has become one of the BBC’s biggest TV series attracting a young audience, with nearly 4 million tuning in to watch Carson drink the fateful poisoned chalice.

Speaking about her most nerve-wracking moment on the show, Carson revealed it was “sitting round that round table”. She explained: “They played some really traumatising music, for 10 minutes we had to sit listening to that, not talk, cameras whizzing around, and then they would start.”

Carson revealed that she would “be back” to The Traitors “in a shot” if she was asked, she confirmed: “I loved it, I’d be back in a shot, it was great fun.“

Following The Traitors US season 2 dropping on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, starring former speaker John Bercow, she was asked what UK politician would be best on a similar UK version. Carson explained: “Personally I would have Traitors just from the normal public, people that weren’t in the public eye, personally I think that makes better TV and I think as well the audience can relate to ordinary people better,” adding: “all the emotions you see are more gripping.”

Diane Carson for Ecover. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/PA Media Assignments) | PA

As well as being set to appear on Celebrity MasterChef, Carson has teamed with Ecover to air the nation’s dirty laundry. A new study has revealed that one in five (21%) regularly allow their pets to sleep in their beds but only wash their sheets and pillowcases once a month and a third wash their towels once every two weeks or less frequently.

The poll also uncovered that another third of us (35%) tell eco-lies to save face. Including “reducing water by taking shorter showers” (31%), “recycling and separating their recycling” (28%) and “claiming to eat less meat than they do” (17%).

Carson said about the campaign: “Ecover are using it as a way to bring people together, to share laundry habits, to disclose maybe not such good secrets about how they wash.” Adding: “We’ve uncovered that a number of people only wash their sheet across Britain, once a month, their towels twice a month.”

When explaining the campaign she revealed: “It’s about just making sure that we can move forward step by step, we’re not wanting to change the world immediately, it’s slow steps making less impact in the environment. The idea is that sharing a secret, confessing is good for the soul, and if we can do that then we might be able to make more thoughtful choices about what we can and cannot do.”

Ecover will be hosting their Come Clean capsule confessional at Great Titchfield Street Gallery on Tuesday, June 25, encouraging Brits to air their dirty laundry. Confessions can also be made by tagging #LetsComeClean on Instagram.