What is Amazon Luna? All you need to know about the new cloud gaming service and when will it come to the UK

After a trial period which started in late 2020, Amazon Luna is now available across the United States, but what is the system and will it become available to us in the UK any time soon?

What is Amazon Luna?

Luna is the newest perk for those with Amazon Prime, and is Amazon’s attempt to infiltrate the gaming market. After being in a state of early access for opt-in Prime members, the full system is now available for use by all subscribers across the USA.

Amazon Luna has been released in the USA.

There are currently five aspects of the service, which are named ‘Channels’ by the company and all but one of these are pay-to-use in a subscription style method of payment.

Players have the choice of the Retro Channel, Family Channel, Jackbox Games Channel, Ubisoft+, Luna+, and finally the Prime Gaming Channel - the latter of these is free to access and will offer gamers a constant rotation of games, with available titles set to change each month.

As for the pay-to-play options, each channel is priced differently with the Retro Channel, which includes games such as Street Fighter II and Metal Slug 3, costing $4.99 per month while the Ubisoft+ channel, which is the most expensive of the options, includes recent games from the partnered developer such as Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Seige at a cost of $17.99 per month.

Additional costs include the controller for the system which is priced at $69.99.

The system is relatively similar to Google Stadia, another cloud based system, but individual titles are not available to buy and the majority of games are available through the Luna+ subscription. In that sense, it is closer to Xbox’s Game Pass.

The system is currently available to be used on PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Chromebook devices and via web browser apps for iPhone, iPad and Android phones.

When will Amazon Luna be available in the UK?

There is currently no set time frame set by Amazon to introduce Luna to the rest of the world, meaning UK gamers will need to keep an eye on any updates as US customers test out the system.

