Review Rundown: What do video game reviewers think of Elden Ring, and how to bypass some of the PC setup issues

Elden Ring is the newest release from Japanese developers FromSoftware which has been predicted to be one of the top games of 2022 thanks to collaborations with George R. R. Martin as well as the design and inventiveness of the game, but how has it been received by reviewers?

Across the board, the release has been met by an overwhelming majority of reviews, but there is one prominent issue for those looking to play the game through Steam on PC - many computers are not strong enough to play the game to its full capabilities.

What are the system requirements for Elden Ring on PC?

Elden Ring was released on Friday February 25.

The developers behind Elden Ring suggest the minimum specifications to play the game include a Windows 10 operating system in addition to an Intel Core 15-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processing system alongside 12 GB of RAM and a Nvidia Geforce 1060, 3 GB graphics card.

In comparison, the recommended specifications to play the game at its peak include Windows 10 or 11, an Intel Core I7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X processor, 16 GB of RAM and a Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070, 8GB graphics card.

What are reviewers saying about Elden Ring?

The game itself has been heaped in praise from across the gaming space. It has received full 10/10 reviews from names such as Game Informer, GameRevolution, GameSpot and IGN, the latter of which prised the scale of the world available to players, validating rewards and the range of challenges, tasks and enemies alongside the frustration and joy of taking them on.

Elsewhere, five star reviews have come from GamesRadar+, UK based VG247 and The Guardian.

The storyline, which sees players explore the realm of the Lands Between looking for shards of the Elden Ring in order to become Lord of the realm, has also been praised for its attempts to adjust the production of regular storylines in fantasy games to predominantly include lore from the series in order to piece together aspects of the world rather than needing to escape the world created by the game to understand concepts within it.

The game also has an average rating of 95.6 out of 100 across all platforms on Metacritic.

