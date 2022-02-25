Football Manager winter update: What is new as part of the update and how to dowload the newest version

This is what's new in the Football Manager 2022 winter update.

Mid to late February is an exciting time for players of simulation game Football Manager due to the release of the winter update, and this year is no different.

In addition to squad changes, Football Manager 2022’s major mid season update sees an option for a shorter term online multiplayer experience.

What is new in the Football Manager 2022 winter update?

As always, the winter update sees the database change with player and manager movements happening as per the real world as well as rule changes to leagues to match reality.

More than 4.4 million database changes have been made to players’ clubs, statistics and more according to the development team.

Away from the regular adjustments, Sports Interactive, the team behind Football Manager, have announces a series of patches in gameplay which include tweaks to the ‘inside winger’ and ‘inside forward’ roles regarding how often they cut inside with the ball and adding the option to view the analysis of a manger’s last fixture in the opening games of the season rather than needing to wait three games, as was previously needed as part of the data system which was introduced in this year’s game.

The biggest change comes from the online and multiplayer side of the game where Versus Mode has made a return to the franchise. This option allows for rapid form online gameplay rather than the longer draft or multiplayer, multi-team saves.

The new mode allows players to pit teams against each other in one-against-one matchups or wider tournaments with the option to import squads from other saves. Want to decide who’s squad is better from single player saves between your friends? The possibility is now here again. The new mode is only available to FMFC members.

How can I get the Football Manager 2022 winter update?