Vicky Pattison releases collection with high street brand Matalan

North East star Vicky Pattison has released a collection alongside Matalan and online retailer Little Mistress.

The collection, which was released on Thursday, April 3 is not Pattison’s first collaboration with a brand, having previously worked with New Look on a summer collection.

The 27 piece collection includes part of the brand’s new spring summer wardrobe options.

Vicky Pattison has teamed up with Walkers this week as the crisp manufacturer launched its new campaign. (Picture: Instagram/@vickypattison) | Instagram/@vickypattison

Pattison shared a video on her social media platforms ahead of the release with the caption: “What's your favourite piece from the collection?

“II am so nervous/excited that my brand new @shopmatalan x @littlemistressuk collection will be available from tomorrow! We've been working on it for soooo long and I just honestly hope you gorgeous lot love it as much as we do.”

The video shows a behind the scenes look at the photoshoot, which was shot in freezing temperatures at the start of the year, with Pattison quicly shifting between her new spring/summer collection and huge jackets to keep her warm on set.

The caption continues: “Thought I'd share a little BTS from our campaign shoot back in January just to give you all a sneak peek and aswell, I'm doing a little Q&A over on my insta story if anyone has any questions about the collection!”

2025 has been a busy year for the former Geordie Shore star and Newcastle native, who started presenting Saturday afternoons on the Heart Radio network in March, replacing Mark Wright.

