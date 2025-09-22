Vicky Pattison opens up about "intense" first week of Strictly Come Dancing
The entertainment star, who was born in Newcastle, was announced to be part of the cast for the latest edition of the show earlier this month with the series getting underway over the weekend.
The first episode saw the dancers get paired up with their respective celebrities with practice now underway for all competitors.
Pattison is one of 15 famous faces to take to the ballroom floor in the series which will run until December, and has been paried up with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, who joined the show in 2021.
He ahs previously been paried up with, Angela Rippon, Kaye Adams and AJ Odudu, the latter of whom he finished in thrid place with during the show’s 19th series.
Taking to social media following the first show of the series, Pattison said: “God I am so pleased the cats out the bag!!! Been hell trying to keep this one a secret!
“Buzzing like an old fridge to be partnered with @kaiwidd and I can't wait for you guys to see what we've been working on for the first live show.
“This last week has been crazy intense but incredible at the same time.. and already adore my partner and my @bbcstrictly family! Eeeekkkkkk!