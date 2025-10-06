Vicky Pattison 'finally proud of how she represents the North East' on Strictly Come Dancing

Pattison has remained in the BBC competition for another week and she has opened up about how she feels about her previous TV appearances.

Vicky Pattison has opened up on her regrets on TV this weekend following her latest performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The T Vand radio star, who was born in Newcastle, is continuing into week three of the dancing competition with flying colours after a North East inspired version of the Foxtrot soundstracked by Sam Fender’s Reign Me In.

TV presenter Vicky Pattison has been partnered with Kai Widdrington.placeholder image
TV presenter Vicky Pattison has been partnered with Kai Widdrington. | BBC

Following the dance, she opened up on her feelings about the start of her career, saying: “Kai [her dance partner] half a Geordie and I’m as Geordie as they come.

“I haven’t done a lot to make the North East proud, especially at the start of my career so it feels really nice to be able to turn a corner” she said with tears in her eyes after the dance.

Pattison kicked off her TV career on Geordie Shore, which followed young people from across the North East going on nights out in and around Newcastle and was met with both huge success as well as criticism for the show’s perception of locals as well as the nightlife scene across Tyne and Wear.

The show’s judges described Pattison as someone who could go “all the way” with the star one of the favourites to win the competition. She was awarded sixes across the board by the judges over the weekend.

