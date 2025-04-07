Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicky Pattison has teased a new “top secret” project which will see her team up with Angela Scanlon.

The Newcastle-born star took to social media over the weekend suggesting a new idea which sees Pattison team up with the Irish TV presenter.

It is not yet known what the project involves, but the post shows what may be promotional photoshoots for a beauty and fashion TV show hosted by the two.

Vicky Pattison has teased a return to our TV screens. | Getty Images

Posting to Instagram, asking fans to suggest what they think Pattison and Scanlon are working, the former Geodie Shore star said it has: “been at absolute please spending time with this woman over the last couple of weeks... and we're definitely just getting warmed up.

“As cringey as this is, we've been working on a new 'top secret' project and I can't wait for you all to see it!

Pattison added: “I'm a terrible secret squirrel and keeping anything from you is absolutely killing me... so why don't you all have a guess in the comments so I can see who's on the right track. Best WRONG answer gets 10 points for gryffindor.”

If this is a new show from Pattison, it will be her first TV appearance since her documentary ‘My Deepfake Sex Tape’, which saw her create own deepfake video.

