Vicky Pattison announces plans for new TV show as follow up to wedding series

North East entertainment star Vicky Pattison has confirmed she will be returning to TV screens with a new reality TV show.

Announced by the presenter on her social media platforms, the show will acts as a follow up from her ‘My Big Fat Geordie Wedding’ series which aired in the second half of 2024.

The initial series followedPattison and her now husband Ercan Ramadan in the build up to their wedding whereas the new series will see the couple look into the future and the process of potentially growing their family.

Pattison has been very open with her journey to reach this point. She revealed she was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

PMDD is described by the NHS as “a severe and chronic condition.”

The health service also describes the condition as “a hormone-related mood disorder that happens every month. It’s caused by sensitivity to hormone changes.”

Taking to social media to announce the show, Pattison said: “WE’RE BACK BABYYYYYY!!!!

“After the wonderful response we had to our wedding show, My Big Fat Geordie Wedding- AND all your gorgeous requests for more we have teamed up with our faves at E4 and Hello Mary to bring you the follow up.

“This show will be a very personal project as we navigate what’s next for us and what this chapter looks like as we think very seriously about growing our little family.

“We are super excited and a little bit nervous but want to thank you all for your continued support and interest in us as a family.”

No further information has been revealed by the teams behind the show.