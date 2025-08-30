Vicky Pattison has opened up on what she has needed to do ahead of Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this month the star, who made her name on Geordie Shore and now presents shows across TV and radio, was announced to appear on the next series of the BBC show.

The reality competition puts celebrities into the shoes of ballroom dancers, with one pair of dancers voted out each week.

Vicky Pattison is the latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC

Taking to social media to talk about her initial preperations, Pattison said: “Some recent @bbcstrictly bits...

“I came straight back from holiday and dived straight into the strictly deep end... I've had fittings, filming and even been strictlyfied (defos not a word 😂) by their fab hair and makeup team!

“It's been a proper whirlwind but super exciting too! Absolute pleasure to film back in the north east aswell with the lovely VT team.

“I just can't wait to find out who my partner is now and get cracking!!! Arghhhhh! Who do you guys think I'll be paired up with? Whoever it is... I hope they've got the patience of a saint!”

The newest edition of the show is expected to get underway on Saturday, September 20 with the usual pre-recorded launch. Live shows are expected to get underway two weeks later.