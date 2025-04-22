The Honesty Box: Starting date announced for new dating show hosted by Vicky Pattison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Channel 4’s newest dating reality show has had its opening date announced.

The Honesty Box is the channel’s newest reality TV show offering a £100,000 prize.

The concept revolves around a ‘do not lie’ rule, policed by a series of lie detector tests with the show hosted by North East local Vicky Pattison and Lucinda Light, who made waves last year during season 11 of another of the channel’s hugely popular reality shows, Married at First Sight Australia.

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight's Lucinda Light are working together on a new Channel 4 dating show called Honesty Box. Photo by Instagram/@vickypattison. | Instagram/@vickypattison

The trailer for the show was released last week alongside a vague start date of later in April, but the team behind the show have now announced the starting date for the show.

Starting on Monday, April 28, the show brings singles together into what ths show describes as ‘a cutting edge lie detection system’ which is said will hope to guide their decision making as they spend time in a site reminiscent of Love Island’s famous villa.

It will start directly after the current series of Married At First Sight Australia, which currently runs between 7:30pm and 9pm between Monday and Thursday on E4. From Monday, April 28, Married at First Sight will switch to a one hour slot between 8pm and 9pm, before The Honesty Box begins.

The current E4 schedule suggests the show will run for one hour between 9am and 10pm from Monday to Wednesday.

Describing the show, Pattison said: “For me, The Honesty Box is the perfect mix of Love Island, The Traitors, with this gorgeous First Dates theme running through.

“You have bikini-clad babes and hunks in a gorgeous villa looking for love, which is a format we are familiar with, but then you add this AI technology element that forces them to be honest and face their feelings.

“It makes them show their vulnerable side, put themselves out there in a way that a lot of reality TV shows don't make you do, which of course is our real desire, to get them to forge honest connections.

“You can’t play the game and just pretend to be in a relationship to stay in the show. If you’re fake, the Honesty Box will expose you.”

