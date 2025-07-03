The 1975: Seeing my son headline Glastonbury was overwhelming and emotional

The post-festival blues are kicking in for a lot of people at Glastonbury over the weekend, but the family of one star are still riding the high of a headline set.

The 1975 played the Pyramid Stage’s first headline slot of the year on Friday night and the band’s frontman, Matty Healy, is well known for his North East links.

Healy’s mother is Denise Welch, the TV personality born in Tynemouth, who took to social media after the weekend came to a close.

The 1975, fronted by Matty Healy perform on the Pyramid stage during the third day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farmplaceholder image
The 1975, fronted by Matty Healy perform on the Pyramid stage during the third day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Looking back on the amazing weekend, she said: “Seeing my son and his best friends go from playing in our garage to headlining Glastonbury was the most overwhelming and emotional experience.

“Surrounded by our family and closest friends I'll never forget it.I was so incredibly proud because I know how hard they have worked to get to and stay at the top of their game.

“As for the festival, I found it equally emotional and overwhelming trying to get around!!!”

She added: “My first and probably my last Glasto, but I saw my son headline, had my face on flags and got chatted up by rappers in Greggs!!!

“I'm now back in my favourite place. In bed getting ready to watch 24 Hours in Police Custody. Peace.”

Healy’s father is Tim Healy, the Benwell-born actor best known for his roles in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Benidorm.

Alongside The 1975, Pyramid Stage headline slots came from Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo. Other acts such as Pulp, Lewis Capaldi, Rod Stewart and The Prodigy performed over the weekend.

