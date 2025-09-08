See the times celebrities recorded at the 2025 Great North Run - how do you compare?

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 12:35 BST

The Great North Run is over for another year.

For many racers, the Monday following event day involves plenty of stretching, eating anything in sight and looking back at their day.

Others will want to check out how their time compares to their loved ones, their own previous performances or famous faces.

With that in mind, these are the 2025 times for some of the biggest names taking part in the Great North Run this year.

All times are from the official Great Run tracking app.

Tommy Fury completed the race in 1:34:35.

1. Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury completed the race in 1:34:35.

North East Mayor Kim McGuiness recorded a time of 2:43:46.

2. Kim McGuiness

North East Mayor Kim McGuiness recorded a time of 2:43:46.

The former Olympian completed the half marathon in a time of 1:32:57.

3. Dame Kelly Holmes

The former Olympian completed the half marathon in a time of 1:32:57.

Fitness expert Joe Wicks completed the 2025 Great North Run in 2:21:19.

4. Joe Wicks

Fitness expert Joe Wicks completed the 2025 Great North Run in 2:21:19.

