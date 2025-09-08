See the times celebrities recorded at the 2025 Great North Run - how do you compare?

For many racers, the Monday following event day involves plenty of stretching, eating anything in sight and looking back at their day.

Others will want to check out how their time compares to their loved ones, their own previous performances or famous faces.

With that in mind, these are the 2025 times for some of the biggest names taking part in the Great North Run this year.

All times are from the official Great Run tracking app.

1 . Tommy Fury Tommy Fury completed the race in 1:34:35. | North News & Pictures Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Kim McGuiness North East Mayor Kim McGuiness recorded a time of 2:43:46. | LDRS Photo Sales

3 . Dame Kelly Holmes The former Olympian completed the half marathon in a time of 1:32:57. | North News & Pictures Ltd Photo Sales