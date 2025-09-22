After breaking records with sold-out shows across the globe, Russell Howard will be returning to stages in 2026 with a brand-new stand-up tour called Don’t Tell The Algorithm.

From January 22 to November 28, Russell will embark on a 74-show tour across the UK and Ireland, taking in four nights at London’s iconic Palladium and a three-night homecoming run in Bristol., with multiple stops along the way, including Nottingham, Bath, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Oxford, Leeds, Aberdeen, Dublin, Birmingham, York, Brighton, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Belfast, Cardiff and Swansea.

He will be performing at Sunderland’s Empire on March 14, 2026.

Pre-sale tickets go live from 10am on September 24 and general tickets go on sale from September 26 at 10am. To book your tickets, click here.

