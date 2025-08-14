North East star Vicky Pattison announced for new series of Strictly Come Dancing

Presenter and podcaster Vicky Pattison has been announced as one of the names taking to the floor in the newest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The newest famous faces for the compeition have been announced throughout this week with the Newcastle-born star one of the newest names to be unveiled.

The star initially found fame as part of the first cast of Geordie Shore before taking to presenting shows across TV, radio and podcasts.

Vicky Pattison is the latest star to join Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC

She has a winning history on competition shows, having won the 2015 edition of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Speaking to the BBC on joining Strictly Come Dancing, Pattison said: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup... but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified. I am a not a natural dancer!

“However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!"

This is set to be the 23rd series of the dance show, which sees celebrities take to ballroom dancing.

Other names confirmed to be on the show so far include actors Alex Kingston and Balvinder Sopal, Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner and footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Other names include Dani Dyer, drag queen La Viox and former rugby player Chris Robshaw.

The series will begin on BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn, with no specific date announced at the time of writing.