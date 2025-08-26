Formerl Little Mix star Perrie has announced plans for her debut album.

The star, who was born in South Shields, recently appeared at Come Together Festival in Newcastle, and has since announced her plans for her first solo album since the members of Little Mix went their seperate ways.

The other North East member fo the group, Jade, also announced her new album earlier this year, which is set for a September release.

Formerly art of Little Mix, Perrie has announced her debut album. | PA

Later in the month will see Perrie’s new album hit streaming services and shelves across the world.

Announced late last week, the album will be self titles, and is set to be released on Friday, September 26, two weeks after Jade’s first solo full length release.

According to a press release, Perrie "has spent the last nine months working with a close circle of writers and producers" in her home studio "to create her most personal and autobiographical songs to date".

These include singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt and producing duo The Nocturns.

The announcement follows the most recent release from the star, which saw her newest single ‘If He Wanted To He Would’ on Friday, August 22.

The album is available to pre order through the star’s official website.

Talking about the release of the album on social media, she said: “I can’t believe this day has arrived! It feels like a dream. My debut album ‘Perrie’ will be all yours on the 26th September!”