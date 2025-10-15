Mercury Prize odds: The latest prices for Pulp, Sam Fender, CMAT and more

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Oct 2025, 17:38 BST

After weeks of anticipation, the Mercury Prize heads to Newcastle this week.

It is arguably the most prestigious award in UK and Irish music, and the Mercury Prize is heading to the North East this year.

In October the prize will be awarded to the winner at the end of a ceremony at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the region’s biggest news and sport headlines

The event takes place on the evening of Thursday, October 16 and these are the latest odds on the evening of Wednesday, October 15.

7/4

1. CMAT - Euro Country

7/4 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/3

2. Pulp - More

10/3 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/2

3. Fontaines DC - Romance

9/2 | Getty Images for The Recording A

Photo Sales
5/1

4. FKA Twigs - Eusexua -

5/1 | Torben Christensen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PulpSam FenderMusicNorth East
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice