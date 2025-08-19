Justin Moorhouse to bring 'The Greatest Performance of My Life’ show on UK tour
Directed by comedy producer and writer Henry Normal, the show is a warm, funny and often moving reflection on the idea of performance – not just on stage, but in everyday life.
The Manchester Opera House date marks a significant homecoming for the Tameside-born comic, who has spent more than two decades performing across the UK and beyond. In fact, due to overwhelming demand, Justin’s successful nationwide tour has now been extended through to May 2026.
‘The Greatest Performance of My Life’ takes in everything from unforgettable concerts and underwhelming gigs to the personal roles played out in relationships, family life, and times of difficulty.
Audiences can expect Justin’s signature mix of fast-paced wit and grounded sincerity, as he explores what it means to ‘perform’ in the real world, through a mix of stand-up, storytelling and personal insight.
Justin said: “The show is about the times where we're all performers, no matter what we do for a living.”
Adding: “Even as a performer professionally, in real life I still have to perform. It's all about how, as a comedian, I'm not very well-equipped to deal with real life. I end up performing in tragic situations, so there's a bit of sadness in there, there's a bit of fun in there and there's some family stuff in there.”
The title itself ~ ‘The Greatest Performance of My Life’ ~ is a nod to classic showbiz and to a little theatrical flair as Justin explains: “It's named after a great Shirley Bassey song, in which she talks about giving the greatest performance of her life. She talks about all the things she did but sings in such a way that no-one could tell she was lying or crying. There's a little bit of that in there, but it's more the chance to use a fabulous song like that to walk on stage to.”
Despite the thoughtful themes, Justin says the most important thing for the audience is simple: “The first thing they can expect is a good laugh, because what I want to make sure that I'm doing more than anything is making people laugh. I feel like it's a big privilege to do this job and to take people's minds off whatever they may be going through.”
Tickets for the Manchester Opera House show and other tour dates are available now here
Tour dates:
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 11th: The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury
Saturday 13th :Rosehill Theatre, Whitehaven
Sunday 28th: Off The Rails Comedy Club, Saddleworth (2 shows 4pm and 8pm)
OCTOBER
Saturday 4th: Stockton ARC
Sunday 5th: Ropery Hall, Barton-on-Humber
Friday 24th: Mwldan, Cardigan
Saturday 25th: William Aston Hall, Wrexham Comedy Festival
NOVEMBER
Sunday 9th: The Opera House, Manchester
Saturday 22nd: Darwen Library Theatre
JANUARY 2026
Friday 23rd: Helmsley Arts Centre
Thursday 29th: The Crescent Community & Arts, York
Saturday 31st :Queen’s Hall Arts Centre, Hexham
FEBRUARY
Wednesday 4th: Theatre Severn, Shropshire
Sunday 8th: Chorley Theatre
Friday 13th: Liverpool Royal Court Theatre
Saturday 14th: The Abbey Theatre, Nuneaton
Thursday 19th: The Old Cold Store, Nottingham
Thursday 26th: McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater
Friday 27th: The Lights, Andover
Saturday 28th The Attic at Riverside Studios, Totton
MARCH
Saturday 14th: Kings Hall, Ilkley
Saturday 28th: Waterside, Sale
APRIL
Friday 10th: The Platform, Morecambe
Monday 13th: The Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Yarm
Friday 17th: Brewhouse Arts Centre, Burton-on-Trent
Sunday 19th: Rotherham Civic Theatre
Friday 24th: Burnley Mechanics Theatre
MAY
Friday 1st & Saturday 2nd: Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot
Friday 8th: The Exchange, North Shields