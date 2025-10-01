Jojo Siwa at Digital Newcastle: Dates, times, ticket information and more

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 12:09 BST
The social media, reality TV and music star heads to the North East this month.

Jojo Siwa’s UK and Ireland tour kicked off at the end of September with a show in Dublin, and now the star is heading to England for the next run of shows.

She will head to the North East for a show later this week and we have all the information you need about the show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The night is part of the Infinity Night Tour, samed after Siwa’s newest single, which was released last week.

US singer JoJo Siwa performs on stageplaceholder image
US singer JoJo Siwa performs on stage | AFP via Getty Images

When is Jojo Siwa in Newcastle?

She will be performing at Digital on Newcastle’s Times Square on Friday, October 3.

What are the times for Jojo Siwa in Newcastle?

The ticketing website for the event lists doors as opening at 7pm, although no other information is given. Most gigs in the city centre have a curfew of 11pm.

Sign up for a great range of free newsletters featuring the region’s news and sport headlines

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Are tickets still available for Jojo Siwa in Newcastle?

Unfortunately for anyone still hoping to get in to see the gig, the night has sold out. No official resale portal has been listed by the SeeTickets, who are responsible for selling the tickets.

Gig goers can use the various NCP car parks areound the city centre. The closest can be found on Fenkle Street.

Related topics:NewcastleTicketsNorth EastCar parks
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice