James set for North East return as new tour and album announced
The band last performed in the region last summer at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena and will return to the venue in April.
Touring to support the release of a new compilation album named ‘Nothing But Love: The Definitive Best Of James’, tickets will go on sale later this week.
They are currently touring North America, performing their classic 1993 album Laid and are set to play dates in South America later this year.
James will head to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Friday, April 10. Support will come from fellow North West band Doves, who are best knows for songs such as There Goes The Fear, Pounding and Black and White Town.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, October 10, with pre sale underway now. More information can be found on the venue’s website.