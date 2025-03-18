Jade has thanked her fans after a hugely successful start to 2025, including a fantastic March.

The South Shields born star kicked off the month with a fantastic showing at he Brit Awards with one of the performances of the night with her debut single Angel Of My Dreams, which was released last year.

She would also win the fan voted award for Best Pop Act on the same night at the O2 Arena in London.

Jade celebrates on stage after receiving the award for Pop act during the BRIT Awards at the start of March. | Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Since then, she ahs gone on to release another single as preparation within her fanbase for an album announcement reaches fever point.

On Friday, March 14 she released her newest single - and her third non-promotional track - FUFN (F*** You For Now) which is expected to thunder its way towards the top of the UK singles charts. The music video for the song was released on the same day.

Her previous one-off singles reached number 7 and number 52 last year while this week’s singles chart will be announced on the evening of Friday, March 21.

Taking to social media following a busy - but ultimately successful weekend for the former Little Mix star, she said: “So much to celebrate and be grateful for this week. Thank you to everyone buying/streaming/supporting FUFN. I hope you’re loving the video as much as I do!”

The caption continues with other aspects of the last few weeks, including watching Newcastle United win the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium and behind the scenes photos from the Brit Awards, including the initial designs for the costumes she wore during the stunning performance of Angel of My Dreams.

The post continued: “@nufc won the Carabao Cup! So much pride for the team, the supporters and the North East. Walking around London and hearing so many northerners was healing A moment I’ll never forget.

“My Brit award arrived in the post 🥹 still buzzing and in shock lol [and I] managed to genuinely stumble across my Brits performance being played at Tottenham Court Road.”

Fans are awaiting an announcement on a potential album from the star.

