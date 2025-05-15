Jade announces first solo tour: Dates, pre sale information and how to get tickets
The South Shields-born star announced the release of her debut solo album on Tuesday evening in addition to her first UK tour as a solo artist.
Jade Thirlwall, who now only goes by her first name, will be releasing her debut album in September with a series of live dates around the UK following soon after.
The album, titled That’s Showbiz Baby will be released on Friday, September 12 with the tour dates coming the following month.
What are the dates for Jade’s UK tour?
The dates for the shows are as follows:
Wednesday, October 8 - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Thursday, October 9 - Ulster Hall, Dublin
Saturday, October 11 - Dome, Brighton
Sunday, October 12 - Academy 1, Manchester
Monday, October 13 - O2 Academy, Glasgow
Wednesday, October 15 - O2 Academy, Leeds
Friday, October 15 - O2 Academy 1, Birmingham
Saturday, October 18 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
Sunday, October 19 - Roundhouse, London
Is there pre sale for Jade’s UK tour?
Alongside the tour announcement on her social media platforms, Jade added: “Pre-order THATS SHOWBIZ BABY! In any format from my UK or EU store by 5pm BST on Tuesday 20th May for early pre-sale access to UK and IE tour dates.
This does, however, come with a no purchase necessary option, where fans can simply sign up to the artist’s website for access to pre sale codes.
When do Jade tickets go on sale?
The pre sale option will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, May 21 with more information available when the pre sale emails are sent to fans.
These emails will be sent by 7pm on Tuesday, May 20.
General sale will begin on Friday, May 23 at 10am.
Tickets will be available to buy on Ticketmaster.
Has a support act been announced for Jade’s UK tour?
At the tome of writing no support act has been announced.
