Perrie Edwards released her debut album to huge acclaim last week.

The South Shields born star, who used to be in Little Mix alongside fellow newly solo artist Jade, released her self titled debut album as a solo artist on Friday, September 26.

The chart success of the release is yet to be announced with the UK album chart update coming later this week before the full announcement on Friday afternoon, but fans are already praising the record.

Perrie Edwards released her debut solo album earlier this month. placeholder image
Perrie Edwards released her debut solo album earlier this month. | PA

Posting on Instagram as a response to Perrie’s post about the release of the album, fans have universally praised the record, with one saying: “This album is absof***inglutely incredible, so proud of you queen.”

Others added: “I was soooo waiting for it” and “I loved this album so so so much!!!!! There’s not a skip!!!!!! Masterpiece!!!!!!!”

The praise also came from fellow celebrities, with Perrie’s former bandmate Jade commenting: “Congratulations 💐💖” while American singer-songwriter Anastacia adding: “These lyrics are 🔥”.

Perrie will hope her album sees similar success to Jade’s ‘That’s Showbiz Baby’ which was released earlier in the month and hit number three in the UK album chart, only beaten to the top spot by Ed Sheeran, who took number one and Sabrina Carpenter, who took the number two spot.

