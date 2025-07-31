I'm ready for the boos as the villain in the Sunderland Empire panto

West End star, Jordan Lee Davies, is looking forward to bringing the boos and fierce vocals to Sunderland Empire’s wicked Christmas pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

The panto baddie has been announced | Submitted

Fresh from touring the UK in hit musicals, Jordan will be donning the horns of Carabosse from Friday 12 December 2025 until Sunday 4 January 2026.

Jordan has most recently spent 2025 touring the UK as Mary Sunshine in hit Broadway musical Chicago, though his on stage musical credits are extensive.

You may have seen him star as Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon UK and International Tour, in the original cast of Bat Out Of Hell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chess and Les Misérables with many more additional stage credits to his name.

He also appeared on The Voice UK, series 2 reaching WILL I AM's top 6.

Jordan said: “I am so excited to return to the Sunderland Empire after my visits with The Book Of Mormon and Chicago. The audiences are INCREDIBLE and I cannot wait to be booed once again. Pass me the horns and the red lippy, I’m ready.”

Jordan Lee Davies. | Submitted

Producer, Martin Dodd said: “Hold onto your tiaras, Sunderland! The wickedly wonderful Jordan Lee Davies is flying into the Empire as the deliciously dreadful Carabosse – and he’s bringing more drama than a Tyne-Wear derby!

“With killer vocals, a wardrobe to die for, and enough sass to stop time itself, Jordan’s set to give Sleeping Beauty a wake-up call she won’t forget. It’s glam, it’s gags, it’s glorious villainy… and it’s going to be spellbinding!”

Jordan will be starring alongside the recently announced Laura Main, best known for appearing in all fourteen series of Call the Midwife, playing Fairy Snowfall.

They will be joined by Channel 5 Milkshake! TV favourite, David Ribi as the chivalrous Prince Vincent with Wearside’s favourite funny duo, North East Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory, this year as Rorina the Cleaner and Tom Whalley as Vesta the Jester.

The pair will return to Sunderland Empire’s stage for a sixth year running and have become real favourites.

Sleeping Beauty is at Sunderland Empire from Friday 12 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026. Tickets are available online now at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland