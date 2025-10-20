I was the person who started the 'George Foreman doesn't have fingerprints' rumour
Newcastle-born Ross Noble made the claim during a radio appearance - a clip from which has now started working its way around social media.
Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X’s breakfast show, he said: “You know those weird rumours and you think ‘that can’t be true’, right?
“Well I started one that Goerge Foreman has no fingerprints. It spread and got online.”
The rumour made a mention the sporting star’s autobiography.
“There was something on the boxing forums” he explains. “This was pre social media if you wanted to start something.”
Noble, who is known for his surreal storytelling, was on the show on Friday, october 17 as part of a series of media appearances ahead of his UK tour which starts on Wednesday, October 22.
This also included an appearance on the BBC panel show Have I Got News For You.
The tour includes a three ngith North East stint at O2 City Hall in Newcastle in February.