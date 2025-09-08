I ran the Great North Run while performing a full DJ set, my music kept runners going

North East DJ and producer Schak has made history by becoming the first person to complete the Great North Run while performing a live music set

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday the North Tyneside-born artist, real name Shakeil Luciano, powered through the 13.1-mile course with a custom-built mobile DJ rig strapped to his back

Not only did Schak conquer the half marathon, but he, alongside others running for the charity, helped raise thousands of pounds to support the NSPCC’s vital work protecting children from abuse and neglect across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schak high fives runners as he DJs through the Great North Run | NSPCC

Speaking after crossing the finish line, Schak said: “That was without doubt the hardest and most incredible challenge I’ve ever taken on. The energy from the crowd carried me all the way, and knowing it was all for the NSPCC gave me the strength to keep going. I’m so proud we’ve raised so much for such an important cause.”

NSPCC North East fundraiser Hayley Lynn praised the achievement: “Schak has turned the Great North Run into something truly unforgettable. Not only has he made history with his live DJ set, but he’s raised vital funds that will help us be there for children when they need us most.”

Supporters can still donate to Schak’s fundraising by visiting his official JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/schaksgnr.

He was one of many stars to take part in the 2025 edition of the Great North Run, with other famous faces including Tommy Fury and former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg.