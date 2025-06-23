Hosting Sunday Brunch was a dream come true for me - Vicky Pattison

North East TV and radio star Vicky Pattison realised a lifelong dream over the weekend.

The former Geordie Shore star made her presenting debut on Sunday Brunch over the weekend, standing in for Tim Lovejoy who was taking a “well earned break.”

Pattison, who has previously been on the show as a guest, said it was a dream come true to take one of the key roles on the Channel 4 show on a social media post, adding that live TV can be tough to execute well.

Vicky Pattison left Hearth North East's breakfast show to join their national team at the start of this year. | National World

The full post said: “I have been a fan of this show for as long as I can remember... and as far as I'm concerned it is the PERFECT Sunday morning viewing!!!

“Everytime I've been lucky enough to be a guest, Simon, Tim and the team have welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like I deserved to be there, and that I had something worth saying... And that isn't always the case with these things.

“Today was a complete full circle moment for me. Being asked to be a guest host on a show that not only I love but one that has always been so kind and supportive to my career was dream come true! And I just wanted to thank the whole team for their patience and guidance. I had a BLAST!!”

She added: “Thank you all so much for your kind words, I read them all and they mean the world to me... and don't worry, for any of you who weren't so keen.. Tim will be back next week!

“Love you all... Now that the adrenaline has worn off I'm ready to crawl into a hole and sleep for a year. Live telly is HARD.”