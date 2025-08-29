The Great North Run has unveiled the line-up for this year's elite field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of the 60,000 runners taking part in September’s half marathon will be everyday runners hoping to push for the best time possible.

However, a series of the world’s best athletes will also be heading to the North East to fight for the number one spot at the world’s largest half marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abel Kipchumba wins the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run elite men's race | NNP

This year’s Great North Run will take place on Sunday, September 7.

There are several highlights to this year’s elite field, including British hopeful and 2021 Great North Run Champion, Marc Scott competing against defending Great North Run champion Abel Kipchumba of Kenya.

Kipchumba has recorded an incredible half marathon time of 58:07 in the past.

In the women’s event, Scot Eilish McColgan will come head to head with Kenyan Sheila Chepkiru who won the 2024 edition of the New York City Marathon last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be McColgan’s second Great North Run after her debut at the event last year.

The other key names in the mens’s field include 2024 London Marathon winner Alex Mutiso and Belgian Bashir Abdi, who won silver in the 2024 Olympic Marathon event as well as bronze in the previous games.

The women’s field will also include Japanese star Kaede Kawamura and four time world champion Vivian Cheruiyot, who usually specialises in distances between 5,000m and 10,000m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the elite wheelchair side of things, last year’s runner-up Sean Frame will face off agains Commonwealth medallist Simon Lawson and Rafa Botello of Spain, who has previously won a World Championship gold medal. In the Women’s race world championship silver medalist Mel Nicholls of Worcester awill push for her first Great North Run win.