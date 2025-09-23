Gok Wan announces North East DJ set
The star originally came to fame as a fashion stylist before moving on to front his own cookery shows and present documentaries.
However, it’s skill behind a mixing desk which has led to another era of his career – and one which will be bringing him to the North East later this year.
When Covid took its grip Gok started his own Isolation Nation discos, DJing from his own kitchen and attracting audiences from across the UK from people who were stuck at home.
Once the pandemic was over Gok decided to take his DJing out on the road and will be bringing his celebration of house and disco classics to Wylam Brewery on Friday, October 24.
Love Generation – the celebration of house, disco and Ibiza classics – is part of a series of events at the brewery created by Powers Events UK and North East based EVNT Inspiration.
Along with a live DJ set by Gok, the night will feature Brodie, Mike MishMash and the Love Generation dancers.
“Gok Wan is an absolute legend,” said Mike Hesketh of EVNT Inspirations.
“He got so many people through lockdown so this is an absolutely brilliant opportunity to see him in person and enjoy a night packed with classics.”
Tickets are £16.50 each and are available at www.ThePowerUK.co.uk