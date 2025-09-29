Fans were left hugely impressed following Vicky Pattison’s firt appearance on Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend.

Following the announcement she was going to be on the competition show earlier this month, Pattison and her dance partner Kai Widdrington took to the ballroom floor for the first time over the weekend.

Dancing the Cha Cha, the pair’s scoring put them into the top half with plenty of praise.

TV presenter Vicky Pattison is on Strictly Come Dancing. | BBC

Following the day, Pattison posted to Instagram, saying: “Where do I even begin? The last two weeks have been a complete rollercoaster... trying to learn something new, overcome my nerves and do my partner proud.. I've often felt like I was trying to push water uphill with a fork!

“But @kaiwidd worked So Hard with me.. not just with the dancing but helping me with my anxiety. Kai, you are the kindest, most patient and genuinely LOVELY man!! And I am so grateful you're my partner- there is no one else I'd want to be on this little journey with.

“I know I'll never be the best dancer but I promise I'll work as hard as I can to prove that I deserve to be on that dance floor and to give you all the best show I can. Thank you to everyone in the @bbcstrictly team and crew- you are the ducks nuts!!!! So hard working, supportive and lovely!”

Fans recieved the performance well, with one comment to the post saying: “glitterball loading!” in reference to the show’s iconic trophy.

Another added: “You did so well Vicks! Aas watching with a beaming smile. Well done guys can’t wait to see next dance.”

The pair will return to the show this weekend.