George Clarke praises Sunderland supporters as playoff excitement mounts
Tuesday night’s playoff semi final will live long in the memory for all Sunderland fans and TV star George Clarke is no different.
With all eyes now on Wembley’s playoff final, the Sunderland-born star who went to school in Washington found a graphic showing the average home attendances of all 24 Championship teams over the course of the 2024-25 season.
The graphic showed Sunderland with the highest average attendance in the second tier this season - over 4,000 higher than second placed Leeds United.
The statistic follows a sellout crowd at the Stadium of Light for the Black Cats’ final home game of the season, which culminated with a thumping header from Dan Ballard.
Alongside the graphic, he adde the simple caption “the best fans.”
The host of shows such as The Restoration man and Amazing Spaces, Clarke studied at Wearside college before going to Newcastle University.
He still has close links to the area and recently saw fellow Sunderland fan Tim Rice at the Sunderland Empire.
