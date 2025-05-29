Gary Barlow at O2 City Hall Newcastle: Times, ticket information, setlist, parking and more
The North East will get a great dose of the boyband this summer with Robbie Williams heading to Newcastle after Gary Barlow performs over two nights at O2 City Hall.
The star is heading out on the road as part of his Songbook tour and this is everything you need to know about the pair of Tyneside shows.
When is Gary Barlow in Newcastle?
The two shows will take place on the evenings of Monday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 3.
What are the times for Gary Barlow in Newcastle?
The venue’s website claims doors will open at 6:30pm with the show starting at 7:30pm. Previous shows have seen the set come to a close before 10pm.
Is there any support for Gary Barlow on his UK tour?
Brad Kella will be opening the majority of nights across the tour.
Kella is known for winning the second series of Channel 4 reality music show The Piano.
Are tickets still available for Gary Barlow in Newcastle?
Tickets remain available on Ticketmaster for both nights. The first night has both original and resale tickets on offer, starting at £52.85 face value.
How to get to O2 City Hall Newcastle and parking options
Because of the city centre nature of the venue, parking around the site is very limited. John Dobson Street Car Park is the best option for those looking to drive into Newcastle for the gig. This is open until 11:30pm.
Anyone travelling by public transport has better options with Haymarket Metro station a short walk from the venue, as are Eldon Square and Haymarket.
Click here to learn more about NewcastleWorld: Essential, our weekly newsletter, delivering the city’s headline highlights to your inbox
What is the Gary Barlow setlist for his UK tour?
Based on previous setlists, fans can expect something similar to the following in Newcastle:
Open Road
Greatest Day
These Days
Let Me Go
Incredible
Sure/Everything Changes/Whatever You Do To Me (Take that mashup)
A Million Love Songs
Pray
The Flood/Since I Saw You Last/Reach Out (mashup)
If There’s Not A Song About It
Forever Love/6th Avenue/Love Ain’t Here Anymore/Said It All/The Garden (mashup)
Shine
Relight My Fire
Back For Good
Rule The World
Never Forget
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.