Former Sunderland midfielder launches new podcast with England teammate

Jill Scott has announced she will be starting a new podcast.

Named ‘Long Story Short’, the podcast will see the former Sunderland, Manchester City and Everton player link up with her former England team mate Karen Carney.

The new podcast formed by the duo has announced it will be getting underway on Wednesday, June 11.

Jill Scott spoke to Manchester World about her experience working on The Overlap podcast | Getty Images

Scott, who also appears on the Stick To Football alongside Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane, has already hosted podcasts of her own including Jill Scott’s Coffee Club with the BBC which aired from April 2022 until August 2023.

The new release will see the pair “cram as many stories as they can into one podcast episode” according to the promotional material for the podcast.

Carney is also still active in the football media space, taking punditry and co-commentary positions since her retirement in 2019.

Starting her youth career in Boldon, Jill Scott kicked off her professional career aat Sunderland AFC before moving to Everton. She then played for Manchester City until her 2022 retirement.

She also won 161 England caps in addition to playing in two Olympic Games for Great Britain.

