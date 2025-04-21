Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North East-born former Love Island star claims to have been banned from returning to live in the UK after wanting to leave Dubai.

Sam Gowland, who made his name on Love Island in 2017 before joining the cast of Geordie Shore in 2018, is now a property developer but claims to have had issues with returning to the UK.

Teesside-born Gowland has been documenting his struggles on social media, initially claiming he wanted to return to the UK after missing moments with his family after living in Dubai for six years. He claimed he missed home comforts, including families making pancakes together on pancake day.

Sam Gowland. (Pic credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

His next post, which came on Sunday, March 16, was filmed by Gowland on his flight back to the UK before another seven days later, which the star claims to have been filmed in a waiting room at an unnamed UK airport.

“I can’t quite believe I’m saying this” he explained in the third video. “I’ve been stopped by border control getting into England for slagging it off online.

“Now I’m stuck in a room waiting on the decision to see if I’m allowed back in England again” he added.

“Another two weeks later he posted again, saying: “I am officially not allowed back in England ever again all because of the ‘nasty comments’ I said about it online.

“They kept me in there for three days. My passport, I needed to relinquish and it’s been taken off me. I’m never allowed to return to England again.”

Another video - the last of the series - was posted another week later with Gowland saying: “I can’t believethis, I don’t even know where to start. I got banned from enterign England ever again last week for slagging it off and to make matetrs worse I’ve just recieved a letter through the post saying I’ve feen fined £10,000 for slagging England off online.

“I won’t be silenced and I won’t be paying the fine, so let’s see what happens” he added.

At no point through the series of videos did Gowland include the crime he is allegedly accused of, with his follwers claiming he is fabricating the tale. One commented on the final story saying: “What do you do any more except talk a load of nonsence.”

Another added: “This doesn’t sound true!”

Others claimed he is not being truthful with the theory he would not be able to return to Dubai without his passport, which was allegedly taken from him by border force workers in the UK.

NewcastleWorld has contacted the Home Office for comment.

