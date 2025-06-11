Gabriella Bardsley, daughter of former Sunderland footballer Phil Bardsley, broke down in tears as she admitted to drink driving during a court appearance on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old influencer, who has recently held talks to join ITV’s Love Island, appeared at Crewe Magistrates’ Court, where she pleaded guilty to being over three times the legal alcohol limit.

The court heard how Bardsley approached the scene of a road traffic collision in Wilmslow and “attempted to drive through the police blockade.” Prosecutor Charlie Hayward told the court that officers found her “visibly intoxicated,” adding that she was “slurring her words” and “struggling to stand on her feet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She refused to take a roadside breath test and was taken into custody. There, a formal breathalyser revealed 122 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - well above the UK legal limit of 35.

Dressed in a black jacket and white trousers, Gabriella stood in the dock and admitted to the charge of drink driving. Her solicitor, Gary Hughes, told the court that she was of “hitherto good character.”

Gabriella Bardsley, daughter of former Manchester United and Sunderland footballer Phil Bardsley, broke down in tears as she admitted to drink driving during a court appearance on Monday. | Gabriella Bardsley on Instagram

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban, and Gabriella was seen sobbing as she left court, comforted by her father Phil Bardsley, who was in attendance for support. She will be sentenced on July 14, and could face an unlimited fine and a driving disqualification.

The court appearance follows speculation that Bardsley was due to take part in the current series of Love Island, with sources claiming she had been in advanced talks with producers. Her mother Tanya Bardsley, known from The Real Housewives of Cheshire, previously revealed producers had approached Gabriella several times. “We do need to get her a boyfriend. Gabriella just lives in fairy land anyway,” Tanya said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bardsley, now 38, started at right-back against Manchester City in 2014. However, the former full-back is now retired after stints with Stoke City, Burnley and Stockport County following his Sunderland exit.

Gabriella stars alongside her family in the ITVX reality show The Bardsley Bunch, which also features her three younger brothers—Rocco, Renz, and Ralphi—and documents the family’s home life.

Bardsley, 38, began his football career at Manchester United, later joining Sunderland and going on to represent Scotland internationally. He retired from professional football in 2023.

Gabriella’s court case comes as Love Island faces mounting controversy over the background checks of prospective contestants. Several participants, including Kyle Ashman and Dejon Noel-Williams, have recently been linked to separate police investigations, though both have denied any wrongdoing. ITV has stated that “rigorous background screening, including DBS checks,” are carried out for all contestants.