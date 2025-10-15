Date of Byker Grove streaming return announced by ITV
The teen drama was confirmed to be returing to streaming services earlier this year, and now the date fans can rewatch episodes has been announced.
All 18 series of the show, which was set in Byker, will be available to watch on ITV thanks to a deal between the broadcaster and Ant and Dec’s production company Mitre Studios, which owns the rights to BYker Grove.
Episodes will be available to watch from Sunday November 16.
Kicking off in 1989 and coming to an end in 2006, the show was well loved and marked the start of many careers for North East child actors who have now gone on to full time stardom.
These include Charlie Hunnam an Jill Halfpenny as well as Ant and Dec themselves.
Speaking to ITV, Craig Morris, Director of Channels, ITVX & Acquisitions, said: “ITV audiences have grown up with Ant & Dec, so we are delighted to whisk viewers all the way back to the moment they first shared the screen together.
“Enjoy every moment from this iconic coming-of-age series on ITVX this November.”