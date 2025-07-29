Comedian Ross Noble opens up on why he was nearly forced out of ITV shark show

Ross Noble has explained why he nearly didn’t make the cast for his latest TV appearance.

The comedian, who was born in Newcastle, is currently on Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters on ITV.

Coming to screens in time to celebrate the 50th anniverary of iconic film Jaws, the show sees stars travel to the Bahamas to come face to face with some of the world’s most dangerous sharks.

Comedian Ross Noble has appeared on TV plenty of times over the years - as well as touring as a stand-up. He was on shows like Have I Got New For You and also was part of the cast for The Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2021. He said: “Bimini, it’s incredible because it's a shark sanctuary, so the fact that the sharks are protected there means there's a lot of them. So if you're looking for sharks, it certainly is top of the list of places to go.” | Plimsoll Productions/ITV

The show started on Monday, June 14 on ITV1 and the ITVx streaming service, but Noble has explained that he nearly wasn’t able to travel to make the show.

Intrigued viewers were wondering why Noble was rarely seen stodd up during filming, and the star has now explained the reason.

Taking to social media, he said: “For those of you wondering why on [the] Shark show on itv I never stand up on the boat and drag myself around; the answer is and it is never mentioned in the show I broke my foot just before we started filming.

“The doctor signed me off to swim which meant the adventure could continue. The crew were amazing and the care was first class. putting on a wetsuit over a broken foot is not pleasant but there is no way I was going to miss out on what was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”