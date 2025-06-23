Charlotte Crosby amazes fans as video of star singing Adele classic surfaces

Charlotte Crosby has shown off her singing voice at a Newcastle bar, and fans are impressed.

A video posted to social media late last week showed the Sunderland local and former Geordie Shore star taking to the mic at the Purple Peacock in Newcastle.

The clip from the Pilgrim Street bar showed Crosby impressively belting out Adele classic Rolling In The Deep.

Patrons inside the bar seemed hugely impressed with the performance, as did the video’s online audience.

One commenter said: “I actually like her singing!”

Another added: “Wow, gan on lass, you’ve smashed it!”

Crosby’s most recent TV appearance came from Geordie Shore spinoff, Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby, which showed her and her family prepare for the arrival of her new child. The four episode series came to an end in March.

