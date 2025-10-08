The pair of bands are going head to head across the country this Autumn with two North East dates on the horizon.

The two groups were in control of the UK charts across much of the 2000s and they are now heading across the UK in a head-to-head format tour.

This week will see the Busted vs McFly tour heading to Newcastle, and this is everything you need to know.

Busted and McFly will both go head to head to Newcastle this weekend. | Getty Images

When are Busted and McFly in Newcastle?

The groups are playing three shows at the Utilita Arena. These will take place on Friday, October 10, Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12.

What are the door and set times for Busted and McFly in Newcastle?

The venue’s website shows each of the three nights will get underway at 8pm after doors open at 6:30pm.

Is there a support act for the Busted and McFly tour?

There has been no opening act announced as part of the tour.

Are tickets still available for Busted and McFly in Newcastle?

Some tickets remain available across the three dates.

The first night still has a very small number of tickets available. These are mainly resale tickets across small groups in the arena while more general sale tickets are available across the venue for the second and third nights.

These can be found through the Utilita Arena’s website.

Newcastle Utilita Arena parking

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee for events is £8.

What are the setlists for the 2025 Busted and McFly tour?

Based on shows both bands have played so far this year, fans can expect something similar to the following:

McFly setlist

Where Did All The Guitars Go

Land Of The Bees

That Girl

One For The Radio

I Wanna Hold You

Obviously

I’ll Be OK

Transylvania

Happiness

Room On The Third Floor

All About You

Shine A Light

Red

Forever’s Not Enough

Honey I’m Home

Five Colours In Her Hair

Busted setlist

Crashed The Wedding

Air Hostess

Meet You There

Loser Kid

You Said No

Everything I Knew

Sleeping With The Light On

Falling For You

Reunion

What I Go To School For

Who’s David

Thunderbirds Are Go

She Wants To Be Me

3am

Year 3000