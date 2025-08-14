15 famous faces and top celebrities who went to North East universities

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:48 BST

Discover the notable personalities who chose our region for their university education.

A Level Results Day is here and pupils across the country are finding out whether they have secured a place at their first choice university.

The North East is home to the University of Newcastle, Northumbria University and the University of Sunderland, as well as being a short distance away fromTeesside, and many students will be heading to the region to begin their studies in September.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the most famous faces and successful celebrities who studied at a university in our corner of the UK.

Born in Preston, Tim Farron is a former leader of the Liberal Democrats to was awarded a BA in Politics from Newcastle University in 1992.

1. Tim Farron

Born in Preston, Tim Farron is a former leader of the Liberal Democrats to was awarded a BA in Politics from Newcastle University in 1992. Photo: Ian Forsyth

The Burnley-born radio presenter studied Media Production at the University of Sunderland.

2. Jordan North

The Burnley-born radio presenter studied Media Production at the University of Sunderland. | Getty Images for SXSW London

Mr Bean, Blackadder, Johnny English, Not the Nine O'Clock News...the list of hit television comedies starring Rowan Atkinson goes on and on. He was born in Consett and received a BSc degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1975 from Newcastle.

3. Rowan Atkinson

Mr Bean, Blackadder, Johnny English, Not the Nine O'Clock News...the list of hit television comedies starring Rowan Atkinson goes on and on. He was born in Consett and received a BSc degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1975 from Newcastle. | Getty Images

Another sporting success story, Steve Cram completed a BA Sports Studies course at Northumbria Uni in 1983.

4. Steve Cram

Another sporting success story, Steve Cram completed a BA Sports Studies course at Northumbria Uni in 1983. | North News & Pictures Ltd

