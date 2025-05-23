Young Voices Bring "Wise Men Say" to Life with Makaton Ahead of Sunderland's Wembley Clash

By J Howe
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Children at a Sunderland school have turned to Makaton to bring a Black Cats' anthem to life.

As Sunderland AFC prepare for tomorrow's EFL Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley, a group of passionate young fans have found a heartfelt way to inspire The Black Cats — through the power of song and sign.

Year 2 pupils from Seaburn Dene Primary School have been practising and performing a moving rendition of the club's beloved anthem, "Wise Men Say," enhanced with Makaton — a communication system that uses signs and symbols to support spoken language.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children hope their performance will not only lift the spirits of the team as they step out under the Wembley arch, but also highlight the importance of inclusivity, showing how football — and music — can be made accessible to all.

Tell us your newsTell us your news
Tell us your news

Class Teacher Rachel Golding, who led the project, said:

"Our children are so passionate about using Makaton in their daily school life. They understand that it's not just a tool for communication — it's a way of showing kindness, understanding and inclusion. As a school, we are committed to integrating Makaton across everything we do, and this performance is a powerful example of how it can bring people together and make even the most emotional song accessible for everyone."

Seven-year-old Willow explained her motivation:

"I am singing this because I want to send a good luck to our players for the match tomorrow."

Eva, also in Year 2, added:

"I have really enjoyed this. It has been fun learning and singing this."

Pippa, seven, added: "I really enjoyed learning this."

With red-and-white hearts beating strong across the city, the children of Seaburn Dene have added their own unique voice — and hands — to the roar behind Sunderland AFC.

Related topics:SunderlandBlack CatsSunderland AFC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice