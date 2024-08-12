Young SAFC fans thrilled to meet their idols Ballard and Neil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland AFC’s Dan Ballard and Dan Neil called in at the Beacon of Light to meet young fans ahead of the start of the new season.

Dan Ballard and Dan Neil, the two tallest people in this picture, delighted youngsters at the Beacon of Light. | 3rd party

Schoolchildren were enjoying summer holiday activity with the Foundation of Light as the star players made a special appearance.

Dan Neil, who won the Foundation of Light’s Community Champion award in 2023, was joined at the Beacon by Northern Ireland international Dan Ballard at the Kellogg’s Football Camp.

The pair joined budding young players for a kickabout on the panna pitch and put their skills to the test on the speed cage and target goal challenges.

Jack Gray, Football in the Community coordinator at the Foundation of Light, said: “It was great to welcome the two Dans to our football camp today.

“The players are a huge inspiration to many of our participants and it has been a real pleasure to see them supporting the Foundation and interacting so openly with young fans.

“Dan [Neil] is a local lad who really understands the importance of the work we do across the region."

Following the activities, the footballers took part in a question and answer session with young supporters, before signing autographs and posing for many, many photographs.

Foundation of Light, SAFC’s charitable arm, runs summer courses giving young people the opportunity to stay active and keep developing their skills during the school holidays, with a wide range of activities available from football to candle making.

Places are still available on some courses. To find out more, go to www.foundationoflight.co.uk.