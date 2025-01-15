WWT Washington spreads cheer to children across the Northeast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children across the Northeast have received an extra special festive gift, thanks to WWT Washington’s Elf Academy graduates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donated gifts were part of the wetland centre’s annual Christmas event, where children enrol in special trainee elf workshops to learn all the skills needed to earn an official ‘Elf Diploma’, including gift wrapping and label writing.

As part of the experience, each participant is asked to bring along a new or pre-loved book to donate. These gifts were then wrapped up by the children and passed on to a local charity chosen by the WWT Washington team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head Elf Joanne Newbury, who also works as WWT Washington’s Learning Manager, said: “We’re always overwhelmed by the generosity of our visitors. It’s heartwarming to see so many children embrace the spirit of giving by donating books to bring joy to other children during the festive season.”

WWT Washington's Learning Manager, Joanne Newbury at Rainbow Trust delivering donations from Elf Academy

The gifts have once again gone to the fantastic Rainbow Trust. They were recently visited by Joanne Newbury to receive the donations just in time for Christmas.

Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity supports families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

When a child has a serious illness, family life is turned upside down and time becomes more precious than ever. Rainbow Trust pairs each family with an expert Family Support Worker who enables them to make the most of time together, giving them practical and emotional support, whenever they need it, for as long as is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Support Worker Monica Dooley, said “We are incredibly grateful for the donation from WWT Washington. Their generosity ensures that families can enjoy special moments, despite the challenging circumstances they face.

WWT Washington's Learning Manager Joanne Newbury with some of the gifts collected by visitors.

"The WWT Washington team have shown immense kindness, and we are so thankful."

Rainbow Trust supports the whole family including parents, carers, the unwell child, brothers, sisters and grandparents. Support is hugely varied and depends on the needs of the family.'

Joanne Newbury added, “Donating gifts is not only a fantastic way for WWT Washington to support this incredible organisation, but it’s also an eco-friendly way to give back during what can be a challenging time of year. We are delighted that the gifts will make such a meaningful difference and look forward to continuing to support this charity in the future.”