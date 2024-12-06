WWF crowns Sunderland ‘global climate leader’

Sunderland, UK and Istanbul, Turkey, have been selected as the Global Winners of WWF’s One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) in 2024.

OPCC is the largest and longest-running climate challenge for cities in the world, with 359 cities from 48 countries taking part this year alone.

Designed to highlight leading examples of climate mitigation and adaptation from cities around the world, the global winners were selected after evaluation by a high-level jury of urban experts from a wide range of organisations including C40, World Economic Forum, Global Covenant of Mayors, World Bank and ICLEI.

Over 900 cities from 70 countries have accepted the challenge since its inception with a record breaking number of 359 cities this year. The projected annual emission reductions based on this year’s reporting is 160 million tonnes CO2eq.

Cllr Lindsey Leonard, portfolio holder for environment, transport and net zero at Sunderland City Council

Sunderland and Istanbul were the frontrunners based on the evaluation of their reported climate data compared to other participating cities, scoring highly on each of the criteria outlined:

Alignment of cities’ targets with the Paris Agreement Inclusion of a well-balanced climate action plan to support achieving stated goals Coherence in climate action strategies Mainstreaming of climate action in the city administration, as well as reinforcement through stakeholder dialogue Leadership in terms of being open and innovative, and aiming to influence climate action beyond the city’s own borders.“In a world full of many difficult challenges, it is really inspiring to witness the results of cities in action, and their extraordinary potential to reverse negative trends,” said Kristen Schuit, Director General, WWF International.

“Thanks to ambitious climate leadership and determination, Istanbul and Sunderland have become stellar examples of cities that aim to create more sustainable places for us to live and thrive – while striving to respect the ecological boundaries of our planet.”

OPCC cities globally are showing the world what can be achieved in sustainability at a time when that goal has never been more critical. As global winners, Sunderland and Istanbul will be held up as examples to towns and cities the world over of how to commit to meaningful and ambitious climate action.

view of Sunderland, UK

The jury was impressed by Sunderland's “ambitious, multi-dimensional, and well-balanced approach to climate action across all sectors.” The judges also reserved special praise for Sunderland’s “innovative “Shadow Board” which highlights inclusive decision-making and offers a model for other cities to replicate.”

Over the last four years, Sunderland City Council, alongside city partners, has invested heavily into reducing the city's carbon footprint, including:

Establishing the Environmental, Green Sustainable (EGS) youth forum to give young people a say on the city's carbon-cutting initiativesJoining the global Refill movement to help businesses and residents become less reliant on plastic and launching ‘Refill Sunderland’Creating living roofs at the city's bus shelters to make them more friendly to bees and other living pollinatorsPlanting nearly 47 hectares of trees across the city since 2021 as part of the wider North East Community Forest programmeFacilitating the development of proposals for a first-of-its-kind 100% renewable electricity Microgrid working closely with Nissan and AESC UK to support green manufacturing (Electric Vehicle and Battery production)Supporting businesses, community organisations and residents to access funding to retrofit their buildings and reduce carbon emissions as well as fuel costsLaunching an annual sustainability festival; ‘EcoFest Sunderland’.Cllr Lindsey Leonard, portfolio holder for environment, transport and net zero, said: “We are beyond proud that Sunderland has been named WWF’s One Planet City winner alongside Istanbul.

“Being shortlisted in itself was a real achievement but to win demonstrated just how hard everyone at the City Council, and our partners, is working to help us achieve our ambitious mission of becoming carbon neutral as a city by 2040.

“Over the past few years, we’ve set up the young person-led Environmental, Green and Sustainable (EGS) Group to help shape our city-wide climate plans, held three EcoFest Sunderland events to engage residents of all ages in positive climate action, and have invested significantly into numerous low carbon initiatives, such as installing EV charging points, cycle lanes or Bee Bus Stops.

“However, we are also acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead and the amount of work that still needs to be done to ensure we meet our ambitious climate targets. While this is an incredible achievement and certainly something to celebrate, we must also ensure we keep this momentum going and continue to maximise opportunities and investment working with partners across all sectors to ensure we continue playing our part in helping tackle climate change.”

For more information on Sunderland’s low carbon ambitions, visit: https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/lowcarbon