Wear vet team makes roar-some effort treating poorly lion cubs

A veterinary team from a leading County Durham animal hospital have been thanked for treating some unusual patients – four orphaned lion cubs.

The cubs were just one-week-old when they were rescued by Howletts Wild Animal Trust, a wildlife and conservation charity based in Kent.

Despite seeming well at first, the cubs developed complex medical issues. This led the charity’s zoo vet and director of veterinary services Jane Hopper to reach out to Ben Harris, an RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary internal medicine and clinical director at Linnaeus-owned Wear Referrals in Bradbury.

Between Wear and Jane’s vet team in Kent, the vets worked together to devise an appropriate treatment plan for the cubs.

Ben said: “The lion cubs – a male named Cazzo and his three sisters Simbi, Kari and Zimmy – initially appeared well but then became lethargic and stopped eating and drinking.

“Blood tests showed marked abnormalities in blood sodium and potassium levels. Despite intensive treatment, first the male and then the female cubs developed seizures.

“The team and I at Wear worked closely with Jane and her team at Howletts to determine the best course of treatment over the following month.”

The vets treated the cubs with a mix of fluids and medication, and gradually they began to improve.

Cazzo, Simbi, Kari and Zimmy are now thriving and growing up at Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent, where they can be seen by the public.

This is not Ben’s first time treating lion cubs. Two years ago, he worked with Jane to treat orphaned lion cub Zemo, who has now fully recovered and lives in a wildlife preserve in South Africa.

Jane said: “Such good news stories are the result of many vets and conservationists collaborating for the common purpose of preserving vulnerable wild species.

“We’re grateful to Ben and the Wear team once again for working with us to help these lion cubs.”

Ben added: “The Howletts Wild Animal Trust engages in collaborative conservation work around the world rearing, rescuing and re-introducing species to their natural environment.

“It does great work and we’re happy to play our part by helping these wonderful lion cubs.”

Wear Referrals provides Specialist multidisciplinary care, including anaesthesia, cardiology, diagnostic imaging, intensive care, internal medicine, neurology, out-of-hours emergency and critical care, oncology, orthopaedics and soft tissue surgery.

For more information of Wear Referrals, visit www.wear-referrals.co.uk.